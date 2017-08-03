Veteran art critic Shanta Serbjeet Singh died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday, PTI reported. She was 81, her family said. Her cremation will be held at Lodhi Road crematorium on Friday.

She has served as the chief of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s Asia-Pacific Performing Arts Network and was a president of the India Women’s Press Corps during her career.

She is survived by two sons, a daughter-in-law and a grandson, PTI reported.