Unidentified assailants on Wednesday evening killed Kuki National Liberation Front General Secretary Lalmoi Haokip in Churachandpur district of Manipur, the police said on Thursday, PTI reported. The assailants used hand grenades and firearms to attack Haokip at 8pm on Wednesday evening, a senior unidentified police official.

Haokip died on the spot, the official said. Haokip’s wife, who ran towards him during the attack, also suffered injuries but was out of danger. The KNLF is a part of the Kuki militant groups.