A look at the headlines right now:

War is not the way to solve problems between countries, says Sushma Swaraj: China blocks proposal to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as UN-designated terrorist. Income Tax raids on Congress minister DK Shivakumar continue for the second day: State government questions the use of CRPF personnel in ‘full operational attire’. GST Council superintendent, aide arrested over bribery charges: The two were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Kuki National Liberation Front’s Lalmoi Haokip is dead, say Manipur police: Unidentified assailants used hand grenades and firearms on Haokip at 8 pm on Wednesday evening. Cabinet clears amendment that allows Non-Resident Indians to vote by appointing a proxy: They can appoint a person who lives in their constituency to vote on their behalf. Cross-LoC trade, travel on Srinagar-Muzzafarabad route will resume next week: The decision was made following a meeting between authorities from Jammu and Kashmir and PoK at the Kaman Post in Baramulla district on Thursday. Three men thrashed in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on suspicion of carrying beef: Four men beaten up in Betul district on suspicion of cow smuggling in Madhya Pradesh. Woman lynched by villagers who branded her witch, accused her of chopping women’s hair: The police said they will issued a public advisory and crack down on rumour mongers. Tamil Nadu CM, four ministers get notices after plea claims Sasikala is running government from jail: Sasikala is currently serving a four-year sentence in Bengaluru’s Parapanna Agrahara Central Prison. Markets extend losses a day after RBI cut its key rates: Banking stocks performed poorly on both indices.