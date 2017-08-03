A look at the headlines right now:

  1. War is not the way to solve problems between countries, says Sushma Swaraj: China blocks proposal to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as UN-designated terrorist.
  2. Income Tax raids on Congress minister DK Shivakumar continue for the second day: State government questions the use of CRPF personnel in ‘full operational attire’. 
  3. GST Council superintendent, aide arrested over bribery charges: The two were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.  
  4. Kuki National Liberation Front’s Lalmoi Haokip is dead, say Manipur police: Unidentified assailants used hand grenades and firearms on Haokip at 8 pm on Wednesday evening.  
  5. Cabinet clears amendment that allows Non-Resident Indians to vote by appointing a proxy: They can appoint a person who lives in their constituency to vote on their behalf.
  6. Cross-LoC trade, travel on Srinagar-Muzzafarabad route will resume next week: The decision was made following a meeting between authorities from Jammu and Kashmir and PoK at the Kaman Post in Baramulla district on Thursday.
  7. Three men thrashed in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on suspicion of carrying beef: Four men beaten up in Betul district on suspicion of cow smuggling in Madhya Pradesh. 
  8. Woman lynched by villagers who branded her witch, accused her of chopping women’s hair: The police said they will issued a public advisory and crack down on rumour mongers.  
  9. Tamil Nadu CM, four ministers get notices after plea claims Sasikala is running government from jail: Sasikala is currently serving a four-year sentence in Bengaluru’s Parapanna Agrahara Central Prison. 
  10. Markets extend losses a day after RBI cut its key rates: Banking stocks performed poorly on both indices.