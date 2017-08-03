The cross-Line of Control trade and bus service on the Srinagar-Muzzafarabad route will resume next week. The decision was made following a meeting between authorities from Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir at the Kaman Post in Baramulla district on Thursday, reported PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in Baramulla, Nasir Ahmad, said the weekly bus service will resume from Monday, while trade will resume from Tuesday.

The cross-LoC trade on the route had been suspended on July 21 following tensions between the Indian and Pakistan armies on the LoC and recovery of 66 kg of heroin, worth more than Rs 300 crore, from a truck which had arrived in India from Muzaffarabad.