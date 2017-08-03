Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a 45-year-old alleged occultist, who had convinced a 17-year-old girl to cut off her hair braid in Gorakhpur. Police said the accused was arrested for allegedly contributing to the ongoing “rumours about mysterious braid chopper” which are circulating in the region.

There have been several reports across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the recent of women complaining of their hair being mysteriously chopped off while they were asleep. Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday issued an advisory instructing district-level police officers to sensitise people in their jurisdiction against “rumours of mysterious chopping of women’s hair braids.

The accused has been identified as Chandrabhan Das, who allegedly conducts occult practices in Machligaon village. On Wednesday, one of villagers had asked Das to cure his 17-year-old daugter of some undiagnosed illness which caused her to faint often.

Das allegedly asked the girl to chop her hair if she wanted to be cured and she complied. The change in her appearance, however, sparked rumours that she was the latest victim of the “mysterious braid chopper”, police said.

Counter measures against “mysterious hair chopper rumours”

“We appeal to people to report such rumours to the police and not to take the law in their own hands either on the basis of such rumours or to punish rumour mongers,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (DGP office) Rahul Srivastav.

The Uttar Pradesh Police advisory asked police officials to start WhatsApp and social media campaigns to counter the spread of what it describes as rumours. “There is no organised gang involved in spreading this rumour,” said a senior police official in the police headquarters in Lucknow.

Officials have been asked to crack down on people spreading “the rumours” on social media.

The advisory, which has been sent to all police stations and offices of senior officers, came a day after a Dalit woman residing in a village near Agra was beaten to death by her neighbours. Police said the villagers had accused her of being a witch involved in the hair braid mystery.

Gurugram Police had issued a similar advisory on Tuesday.