The Pakistan government’s official website was hacked on Thursday. The perpetrators put up an image of the Ashoka Chakra in the colours of the Indian flag along on pakistan.gov.pk, which has now been restored.

Before the breach was countered, the website opened with a message from the hackers celebrating India’s Independence day with the national anthem playing in the background. It displayed the message “Hacked by Ne0-h4ck3r”.

This is the second time in two months that the Pakistani government’s website was hacked, according to The Indian Express. Nearly 30 government portals were breached in June, soon after a military court in Pakistan sentenced former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to death on charges of espionage.