From the next academic year, students in schools that follow the curriculum of the National Council of Educational Research and Training will have to learn about the Goods and Services Tax and demonetisation. Minister of State for Human Resources Development Upendra Kushwaha announced the development to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The NCERT will include the two subjects in the reprint editions of economics, business studies, accountancy and political science textbooks from 2018-19.

Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education, such as the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas, among others, follow the NCERT’s curriculum. Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, also follow the syllabus.