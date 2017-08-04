The big news: Sushma Swaraj says India will not negotiate on Doklam, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: One of the world’s tallest residential buildings caught fire in Dubai, and the Pakistan government’s website was hacked.
A look at the headlines right now:
- War is not the way to solve problems between countries, says Sushma Swaraj: China blocked the proposal to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as a UN-designated terrorist again.
- Massive fire put out in 79-storey residential tower in Dubai, none injured: The flames climbed rapidly through 40 floors of the building.
- Pakistan government’s official website displays Indian Independence Day greetings after hacking: India’s national anthem played in the background when users opened pakistan.gov.pk, which has been restored.
- LeT commander Abu Dujana refused to surrender, says officer who led the encounter: He had also reportedly congratulated the state police for finally managing to nab him during what is believed to be his last phone call.
- Uttar Pradesh Police arrest alleged occultist after issuing advisory against ‘hair chopper rumours’: Officers have been ordered to start social media campaigns to counter the spread of misinformation on cases of women’s braids being cut.
- BJP takes over Congress mantle of largest party in Rajya Sabha with 58 lawmakers: The Congress, which was the largest party in the Upper House, now has 57 legislators.
- Income Tax raids on Congress minister DK Shivakumar continue for the second day: State government questions the use of CRPF personnel in ‘full operational attire’.
- GST Council superintendent, aide arrested over bribery charges: The two were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
- Kuki National Liberation Front’s Lalmoi Haokip is dead, say Manipur police: Unidentified assailants used hand grenades and firearms on Haokip at 8 pm on Wednesday evening.
- Cabinet clears amendment that allows Non-Resident Indians to vote by appointing a proxy: They can appoint a person who lives in their constituency to vote on their behalf.