War is not the way to solve problems between countries, says Sushma Swaraj: China blocked the proposal to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as a UN-designated terrorist again. Massive fire put out in 79-storey residential tower in Dubai, none injured: The flames climbed rapidly through 40 floors of the building. Pakistan government’s official website displays Indian Independence Day greetings after hacking: India’s national anthem played in the background when users opened pakistan.gov.pk, which has been restored. LeT commander Abu Dujana refused to surrender, says officer who led the encounter: He had also reportedly congratulated the state police for finally managing to nab him during what is believed to be his last phone call. Uttar Pradesh Police arrest alleged occultist after issuing advisory against ‘hair chopper rumours’: Officers have been ordered to start social media campaigns to counter the spread of misinformation on cases of women’s braids being cut. BJP takes over Congress mantle of largest party in Rajya Sabha with 58 lawmakers: The Congress, which was the largest party in the Upper House, now has 57 legislators. Income Tax raids on Congress minister DK Shivakumar continue for the second day: State government questions the use of CRPF personnel in ‘full operational attire’. GST Council superintendent, aide arrested over bribery charges: The two were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Kuki National Liberation Front’s Lalmoi Haokip is dead, say Manipur police: Unidentified assailants used hand grenades and firearms on Haokip at 8 pm on Wednesday evening. Cabinet clears amendment that allows Non-Resident Indians to vote by appointing a proxy: They can appoint a person who lives in their constituency to vote on their behalf.