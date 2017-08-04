Co-founder of the Janata Dal (United) Sharad Yadav on Thursday said there was “no question” of the party splitting, refuting a close aide’s statement, The Times of India reported. “Vijay Verma is my old companion,” Yadav said, referring to his associate. “Whatever he said, he said out of emotions. There is no question of forming a new party.”

Verma, who is an MLC, had on Wednesday indicated that Yadav would float a new party because of his differences with his JD(U) colleague and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “Sharadji is in touch with old friends and is pondering over the political situation,” Verma had said. “Forming a new party is one of the options that he is seriously considering.”

There has been speculation about a rift between Yadav with Kumar since the chief minister broke the JD(U)’s alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress in the state and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party.