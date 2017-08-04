Samsung is planning to launch a dual-screen flip phone in China, a move that is likely to appeal to many a nostalgic customer, CNBC reported on Thursday. The phones, which were popular in the early to mid-2000s, vanished from the market after the tablet-style smartphone was launched.

The Samsung G-9298 contains many of the company’s latest features. It has two 4.2-inch screens, one on the front and one on the inside of the device. It comes with a 12 megapixel main camera and a 5 megapixel front camera. The phone is likely to run on Google’s Android mobile operating system and also offers wireless charging, a fingerprint sensor, and Samsung Pay.

While Samsung has not made an official announcement about the phone’s launch, the model has been listed on the product page of its Chinese website. The company had launched a similar device called the W2017 in China earlier this year.