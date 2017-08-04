Cab aggregator Uber on Thursday said that it has completed around 500 million (50 crore) trips in India since it began its operations in August 2013. Uber India and South Asia President Amit Jain said the company now has 1,000 members on its team and has expanded to 29 cities, PTI reported.

Uber India now plans to double the number of its drivers to 10 lakh, Business Standard reported, adding that the company has said it is witnessing almost 250% year-on-year growth. “Achieving new milestones and continuing our exponential growth journey is a reflection of a strong business we’re building in India,” Jain said.

Uber started operations in India in 2013 with three employees and services only in Bengaluru. It now has around 4.5 lakh drivers and five million active users per week, the report added. However, its Indian competitor Ola says it has 6.5 lakh drivers.