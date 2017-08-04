A look at the headlines right now:

Suspected Hizbul militant killed in Jammu and Kashmir, civilian dies in the crossfire: The police said Yawar Nissar Shergujri alias Algazi was a new recruit and a ‘chronic stone-pelter’. Sharad Yadav rules out splitting from the JD(U): The senior politician dismissed a colleague’s claims that he was giving serious thought to floating a new outfit. Massive fire put out in 86-storey residential tower in Dubai, none injured: The flames climbed rapidly through 40 floors of the building. Respect Shashi Tharoor’s right to silence in his wife’s case, HC tells Arnab Goswami: The Delhi court has sought a reply from the anchor and his news channel Republic TV on the Congress leader’s defamation plea. Jet Airways is cutting back on its meal services, just like Air India did, says report: The airline has cut its menu options for domestic passengers from 23 to 7, curtailing choices for those with specific food requests. GST and demonetisation will be part of NCERT textbooks from the next academic year: The reprint editions of economics, business studies, accountancy and political science books will have chapters on these subjects. Samsung is planning to launch a dual-screen flip phone in China: The devices, which were popular in the early to mid-2000s, vanished from the market after the tablet-style smartphone was launched. Meghalaya chief minister drops two senior Congress leaders from his Cabinet: Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar lost their positions as state ministers for alleged anti-party activities. FBI arrests cyber expert who helped stop the ‘WannaCry’ ransomware attack on hacking charges: The US Justice Department said Marcus Hutchins was taken in for working on a malware code that ‘stole online banking credentials and credit card data’. Derailed by GST, services sector plunges to four-year low in July: Activity in the industry took a hit last month because of confusion over the new tax regime, but analysts are confident it will bounce back soon.