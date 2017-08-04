The big news: Suspected militant shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Sharad Yadav said he was not floating a new party, and investigators said flammable exterior panels had accelerated the Dubai Torch Tower fire.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Suspected Hizbul militant killed in Jammu and Kashmir, civilian dies in the crossfire: The police said Yawar Nissar Shergujri alias Algazi was a new recruit and a ‘chronic stone-pelter’.
- Sharad Yadav rules out splitting from the JD(U): The senior politician dismissed a colleague’s claims that he was giving serious thought to floating a new outfit.
- Massive fire put out in 86-storey residential tower in Dubai, none injured: The flames climbed rapidly through 40 floors of the building.
- Respect Shashi Tharoor’s right to silence in his wife’s case, HC tells Arnab Goswami: The Delhi court has sought a reply from the anchor and his news channel Republic TV on the Congress leader’s defamation plea.
- Jet Airways is cutting back on its meal services, just like Air India did, says report: The airline has cut its menu options for domestic passengers from 23 to 7, curtailing choices for those with specific food requests.
- GST and demonetisation will be part of NCERT textbooks from the next academic year: The reprint editions of economics, business studies, accountancy and political science books will have chapters on these subjects.
- Samsung is planning to launch a dual-screen flip phone in China: The devices, which were popular in the early to mid-2000s, vanished from the market after the tablet-style smartphone was launched.
- Meghalaya chief minister drops two senior Congress leaders from his Cabinet: Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar lost their positions as state ministers for alleged anti-party activities.
- FBI arrests cyber expert who helped stop the ‘WannaCry’ ransomware attack on hacking charges: The US Justice Department said Marcus Hutchins was taken in for working on a malware code that ‘stole online banking credentials and credit card data’.
- Derailed by GST, services sector plunges to four-year low in July: Activity in the industry took a hit last month because of confusion over the new tax regime, but analysts are confident it will bounce back soon.