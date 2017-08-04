Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for 10 minutes on Friday after the Opposition protested against the Centre’s decision to allow the Uttar Pradesh government to rename Mughalsarai railway station after Deen Dayal Upadhyay, PTI reported. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday had cleared a proposal by the UP government seeking to honour the freedom fighter, according to The Indian Express.

#RajyaSabha adjourned briefly after uproar by #UP parties over renaming of #Mughalsarai railway station. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 4, 2017

Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal issued a notice under Rule 267 seeking the suspension of Parliament business to start a discussion on the matter. However, Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien dismissed the notice suggesting the matter could be raised during Zero Hour.

Samajwadi Party members started protesting in the Well of the House. The party members claimed that the station was being renamed after someone who had made “no contribution to the freedom struggle”, reported PTI.

The Adityanath government clais it sought to rename the station to revive the legacy of Upadhyay, reported The Indian Express. “There was no adverse report from any agency and once the no objection certificate is handed over to the state government, they can remove the name Mughalsarai,” an unidentified official told the English newspaper.