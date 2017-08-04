Air France has expanded its no-fly zone over North Korea after one of its planes came about 100 km close to an intercontinental ballistic missile launched by North Korea, Reuters reported on Thursday.

On July 28, Air France flight 293, from Tokyo to Paris, had passed just 10 minutes prior to the spot where the missile had made its landing into the Sea of Japan. The airline, however, said that the missile had not interfered in its flight path, according to BBC. The aircraft was carrying 323 passengers on board.

“Even if the distance was proven, it would not question the safety of the flight,” Air France spokesperson Cédric Landais said, according to CNN. Landais said the step was taken as a precautionary measure.

On July 29, North Korea had confirmed the launch of a ballistic missile, saying it was a stern warning for the United States. The move invited severe criticism from US President Donald Trump, who also rebuked China for not keeping Pyongyang in check. “We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!” he said on Twitter.