Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation court in Ranchi in connection with the fodder scam case, reported ANI. Yadav has now decided to file a petition to move the case to the Patna High Court, The Indian Express reported.

“We have filed a petition that we have lost faith in the [CBI] court and an impartial trial will not be done,” his lawyer said, according to ANI. “We are moving to the High Court.”

More than Rs 900 crore in public funds had been siphoned off from the Chaibasa treasury for over two decades during Lalu Prasad’s reign as chief minister. Yadav was also found guilty of fraudulent withdrawals worth Rs 37.70 crore from the Chaibasa treasury.