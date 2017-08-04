The National Investigation Agency raided the houses of two people in Tamil Nadu and one in Kerala in connection with suspected links to terrorist organisation Islamic State.

In Coimbatore, the agency searched the homes of Abdul Rahman (27) and S Adbullah (24), The New Indian Express reported. Officials also searched Rahman’s internet café. In Kerala’s Alappuzha, a 24-year-old engineer’s house was raided.

The raids are linked to a case registered in March against eight Islamic State supporters. NIA had received information that the leader of the Islamic State Omar-al-Hindi module, Shajeer Manalassery, was radicalising people on social media, ANI reported. Using this information, officials found that these men were actively posting content in support of the terrorist organisation on Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter.

Books, documents, cellphones, laptops and computer accessories like hard disks, pen drives, DVDs/ CDs, memory cards, and SIM cards were seized during the raids, an official said.