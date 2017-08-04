The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre if the government notification on cattle trade was placed before the Parliament, reported ANI. The bench was hearing a plea challenging the notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter. The apex court has adjourned the matter to next Friday, according to Live Law.

The court sought clarification after advocate VK Biju quoted a response to a Right to Information query, and said that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (Regulation of Livestock Market) Rules, 2017, had never been placed before the Parliament. Biju was appearing for one of the petitioners challenging the notification.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on May 30 had stayed the notification banning the sale of cattle at animal markets for slaughter. On July 11, the apex court had extended the Madras High Court’s stay to the entire country.