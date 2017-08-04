A Delhi court on Friday extended the National Investigation Agency custody of four Kashmiri separatists, including Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Shah, by ten days in connection with a terror funding case, PTI reported. Three other separatist leaders were, however, sent to judicial custody for a month by Special Judge OP Saini as the NIA did not seek their custody.

On July 24, the NIA had arrested seven Kashmiri separatists for allegedly funding terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir. The others arrested were Ayaz Akbar, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Naeem Khan, Peer Saifullah, Shahid-ul-Islam and Bitta Karatay. The six of them were arrested from Srinagar.