The benchmark indices recovered and ended in green on Friday after trading in losses for the two consecutive days. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was up 87.53 points and closed at 32,325.41, while the National Stock Exchange was up more than 52 points and ended at 10,066.40.

The bourses ended the trading session in red on Thursday a day after the Reserve Bank of India cut its key rates by 25 basis points. While Sensex opened more than 100 points lower at 32,191.12 on Friday, Nifty touched a low of 9,988.35 in the morning session.

Indian Oil Corporation was the biggest gainer on Sensex and Nifty gaining around 8% on both the bourses, despite reporting a 45% fall in profit for the first quarter as compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Besides IOC, BPCL (+5.87%), Tata Steel (+3.84%) and Eicher Motors (+3.17%) did well on the NSE. Dr Reddy Labs was the top loser on the 50-share index going down 3.7%, followed by Tata Power (-2.96%) and Aurobindo Pharma (-2.24%).