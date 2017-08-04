The business wrap: Sensex, Nifty close higher after two-day losing spell, and six other top stories
Other headlines: The NCERT curriculum will include lessons on GST and demonetisation, and the service sector sunk to a four-year low in July.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Sensex, Nifty end in green after recovering from two-day fall: Indian Oil Corporation was the biggest gainer on both bourses a day after it reported its first quarter earnings.
- GST and demonetisation will be part of NCERT textbooks from the next academic year: The reprint editions of economics, business studies, accountancy and political science books will have chapters on these subjects.
- Derailed by GST, services sector plunges to four-year low in July: Activity in the industry took a hit last month because of confusion over the new tax regime, but analysts are confident it will bounce back soon.
- Uttar Pradesh government redefines ‘ongoing projects’ so they no longer fall under real estate law: With this change, builders cannot be penalised under the Real Estate Regulation Act even if they do not complete projects or abandon home buyers.
- Uber completes 50 crore trips in India, looks to double its driver base: The company has said that it is witnessing a growth of almost 250% year-on-year.
- Jet Airways is cutting back on its meal services, just like Air India did: The airline has cut its menu options for domestic passengers from 23 to 7, curtailing choices for those with specific food requests.
- Samsung is planning to launch a dual-screen flip phone in China: The devices, which were popular in the early to mid-2000s, vanished from the market after the tablet-style smartphone was launched.