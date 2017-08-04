A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Sensex, Nifty end in green after recovering from two-day fall: Indian Oil Corporation was the biggest gainer on both bourses a day after it reported its first quarter earnings. GST and demonetisation will be part of NCERT textbooks from the next academic year: The reprint editions of economics, business studies, accountancy and political science books will have chapters on these subjects. Derailed by GST, services sector plunges to four-year low in July: Activity in the industry took a hit last month because of confusion over the new tax regime, but analysts are confident it will bounce back soon. Uttar Pradesh government redefines ‘ongoing projects’ so they no longer fall under real estate law: With this change, builders cannot be penalised under the Real Estate Regulation Act even if they do not complete projects or abandon home buyers. Uber completes 50 crore trips in India, looks to double its driver base: The company has said that it is witnessing a growth of almost 250% year-on-year. Jet Airways is cutting back on its meal services, just like Air India did: The airline has cut its menu options for domestic passengers from 23 to 7, curtailing choices for those with specific food requests. Samsung is planning to launch a dual-screen flip phone in China: The devices, which were popular in the early to mid-2000s, vanished from the market after the tablet-style smartphone was launched.