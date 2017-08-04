The Ministry of External Affairs of Friday said New Delhi will continue to engage with Beijing through diplomatic channels to find a mutually acceptable solution to the border standoff at Doklam in the Sikkim sector. “It has already been conveyed to China that peace and tranquility is required in the border areas between India and China,” MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said during a press conference.

On Thursday, Swaraj had said that India would not negotiate on the border issue at Doklam. “We are talking about bilateral relations with China. That is the only way to find a solution,” she had said.

Talking about combating militancy, Baglay stressed that terror and talks will not go hand in hand. “There is a strong international consensus to fight against terrorism and also against cross-border terrorism in our region,” he added.

On #China's claim about reduction in Indian troops in #Dokalam, @MEAIndia spokesperson Gopal Baglay says these are operational matters. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 4, 2017

Baglay took a jibe at Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed after reports claimed that the militant was planning to enter politics. “The person who has traded in bullets to take human lives is trying to hide behind ballot,” Baglay said. “That is a matter of concern.”

According to reports, Saeed is likely to rebrand JuD as a political party named Milli Muslim League Pakistan. It is believed that Saeed will register the outfit with the Election Commission of Pakistan and launch the party on August 14 in Lahore. Saeed has been under house arrest since January along with his close aides.