Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s car was pelted with stones on Friday in the Dhanera town of Gujarat where he was on a visit to meet flood victims, PTI reported. The superintendent of police of Banaskantha district said the rear glass of Gandhi’s car was damaged in the attack.

The Congress scion was also shown black flags when he had gone to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee, according to The Indian Express.

Tweeting about the attack, Gandhi said sloganeering, black flags and stone pelting by the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party would not deter the Congress. He said the party would make utmost efforts to help the flood-affected people.

नरेंद्र मोदी जी के नारों से, काले झंडों से और पत्थरों से हम पीछे हटने वाले नहीं हैं, हम अपनी पूरी ताकत लोगों की मदद करने में लगाएंगे — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 4, 2017

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also blamed the BJP for the attack. He claimed that the windowpanes of the Congress vice-president’s car were broken in the “organised attack”, and that his security staff had sustained injuries. Surjewala claimed that violence and physical assault were part of BJP’s culture.