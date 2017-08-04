The Election Commission of India told the Supreme Court on Friday that its electronic voting machines are credible and cannot be tampered with. The panel added that Indian machines are better than those used in other countries including the United States, Netherlands and Germany, News18 reported.

The machines used abroad need internet connectivity to function, which can be hacked, but those in India have an internal mechanism, the poll panel told the apex court.

It also said that all public interest litigations claiming the machines are faulty must be dismissed as there is no evidence to support these claims. Besides, the panel said, the machines are regularly tested.

Electronic Voting Machines with voter verifiable paper audit trails will be used to conduct the 2019 General Elections, it told the court, adding that about 16 lakh such machines will be ready by September 2018.

In March 2017, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal had raised doubts about the efficacy of the machines.