The United States has reiterated its support for India’s membership to the United Nations Security Council. Its State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said, “I believe US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is going to raise the matter at the United Nations,” ANI reported.

Nauert also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States in June 2017 as “lovely”. “It was certainly wonderful to have him here in the United States,” the spokesperson said. “I know the President enjoyed hosting him, as did the Secretary as well.”

On June 27, a joint India-US statement said that US President Donald Trump has supported India’s bid for a permanent seat in a reformed UN Security Council.