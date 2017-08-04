The government on Friday told the Rajya Sabha that the Aadhaar number was not mandatory for booking railway tickets, PTI reported. Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain also said that his ministry has no immediate plans to make Aadhaar compulsory for train tickets.

“However, with effect from January 1, 2017, the requirement of Aadhaar verification for getting concessional railway tickets for senior citizens has been introduced on a voluntary basis,” he added.

The Union Home Ministry on Friday also announced that the Aadhaar number would be mandatory for registration of death from October 1, 2017. The ministry said making Aadhaar compulsory for those applying for a death certificate would ensure the accuracy of the details provided by the relatives, dependents or acquaintances of the deceased.