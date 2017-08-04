Harry Potter series author JK Rowling is now the richest author in the world, according to a Forbes list. The list, which compiles the data by considering sales from print, e-books, audiobooks, and TV and movie, has pegged the 52-year-old author’s earnings between June 1, 2016 and May 31, 2017 at $95 million.

Rowling’s earnings have been boosted this year with the release of the movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and sales from the play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”. Forbes producer Hayley Cuccinello said Rowling’s income increased by $76 million over the last 12 months, according to The Guardian. “But unless Rowling releases another bestselling book in time for next year’s list, her earnings will almost certainly dip dramatically and she will likely relinquish first place,” she said.

The other writers on the list are James Patterson, Jeff Kinney, Dan Brown, Stephen King, John Grisham, Nora Roberts, Paula Hawkins, E L James, Danielle Steel and Rick Riordan.