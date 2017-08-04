The Supreme Court will hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on August 11,News18 reported on Friday. A three-judge bench of the apex court will hear the case.

On July 21, the Supreme Court had agreed to list the matter for hearing soon, based on a petition by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy. He had asked for urgent listing of the case, adding that the main appeals against the Allahabad High Court have been pending for seven years in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had started collecting stones at its headquarters in Ayodhya in June. The fringe group had said that the temple’s construction will begin within a year, irrespective of the Supreme Court verdict.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

The dispute over the ownership of the 2.7 acres of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land has raged on for decades. On December 6, 1992, the mosque was demolished by Hindu volunteers gathered at the site. The incident had triggered communal riots across the country.

In September 2010, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had divided the site where the mosque once stood into three – two parts for Hindus and the third for Muslims. All the parties involved had challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.

In March this year, the Supreme Court had suggested that the matter be resolved outside of court. It had said the subject was sensitive and sentimental, and asked all the parties to sit together and attempt to sort it out. It had added that it would appoint a mediator if out-of-court negotiations fail.