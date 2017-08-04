Comical postcards asking fugitives to return to their lands where they are “most wanted” are part of the European Police’s lighthearted awareness campaign to bring back their escaped inmates. A set of 21 chirpily-illustrated postcards urge the fugitives to “please come back” with personalised messages and offers of a “special goulash” or Belgian fries.

“While most of us are enjoying a well-deserved summer break, criminals are not taking time off from crime,” Europol said in a statement. While the European Union’s law enforcement agency acknowledges that the postcards will not directly convince their fugitives to return, the authorities hope the postcards that have the convicts’ photos and details will be shared on social media, The Guardian reported.

Do U know where these EU #MostWanted fugitives live?🤔

Share these postcards 📬 Help us reach them 🙏#PoliceWantUbackhttps://t.co/yqdT6XWVQe pic.twitter.com/xL8qm1tCns — Europol (@Europol) August 4, 2017

In their postcard to Farouk Hachi, who was sentenced to 20 years in jail for acts of violence, the French Police wrote that they miss him and hope he returns soon. “Cher Farouk, you must know that life is best in la douce France,” the postcard reads.

AFP

To Marco de Lauro, who was sentenced for murder and robbery among other crimes, the Italian Police write, “Don’t you miss the taste of real Italian cuisine prepared with love by someone who really loves you?” on a postcard. “Come back to the sun-kissed shores of Italy for a truly authentic [food] experience that you will never forget.”