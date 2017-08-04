A look at the headlines right now:

India, China to find solution through diplomatic channels, says MEA spokesperson: Gopal Baglay further said that terror and talks would not go hand in hand. Rahul Gandhi’s car attacked in Gujarat’s Dhanera, Congress blames the BJP: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed it was an ‘organised attack’ by the BJP, and that Gandhi’s security staff were injured. Aadhaar will be mandatory from October 1 for the registration of deaths, says Home Ministry: Meanwhile, the Centre told Rajya Sabha that Aadhaar was not a compulsory requirement for railway ticket bookings, and the Kerala High Court reportedly allowed a petitioner to file I-T Returns without quoting the Aadhaar number. Rajya Sabha adjourned as Opposition protests against Mughalsarai station being renamed: The Home Ministry had cleared a proposal by the Uttar Pradesh government seeking to name it after Deen Dayal Upadhyay instead. Karti Chidambaram moves Madras High Court against lookout notice issued by CBI: He claimed the circular was part of a meticulous plan hatched by the investigating agency. SEBI asks companies to publicly disclose default or delay in loan repayments: The stock market regulator said that there’s an information gap when it comes to the details of borrowings by firms from banks and financial institutions. Supreme Court asks Centre if notification on cattle trade was placed before Parliament: The apex court has adjourned the matter to next Friday. Made-in-India EVMs better than foreign ones, Election Commission tells Supreme Court: The poll said that the machines were credible and completely tamper-proof. Supreme Court to hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on August 11: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had asked for urgent listing of the case, arguing that main petitioners have been waiting for seven years. Lost faith in CBI court, filed petition to move to HC, says Lalu Prasad Yadav’s lawyer: “An impartial trial will not be done,” the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief’s lawyer said.