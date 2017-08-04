The big news: MEA says India-China dispute will be resolved through talks, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi’s car was attacked in Gujarat’s Dhanera, and the Centre said Aadhaar was mandatory to get a death certificate.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India, China to find solution through diplomatic channels, says MEA spokesperson: Gopal Baglay further said that terror and talks would not go hand in hand.
- Rahul Gandhi’s car attacked in Gujarat’s Dhanera, Congress blames the BJP: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed it was an ‘organised attack’ by the BJP, and that Gandhi’s security staff were injured.
- Aadhaar will be mandatory from October 1 for the registration of deaths, says Home Ministry: Meanwhile, the Centre told Rajya Sabha that Aadhaar was not a compulsory requirement for railway ticket bookings, and the Kerala High Court reportedly allowed a petitioner to file I-T Returns without quoting the Aadhaar number.
- Rajya Sabha adjourned as Opposition protests against Mughalsarai station being renamed: The Home Ministry had cleared a proposal by the Uttar Pradesh government seeking to name it after Deen Dayal Upadhyay instead.
- Karti Chidambaram moves Madras High Court against lookout notice issued by CBI: He claimed the circular was part of a meticulous plan hatched by the investigating agency.
- SEBI asks companies to publicly disclose default or delay in loan repayments: The stock market regulator said that there’s an information gap when it comes to the details of borrowings by firms from banks and financial institutions.
- Supreme Court asks Centre if notification on cattle trade was placed before Parliament: The apex court has adjourned the matter to next Friday.
- Made-in-India EVMs better than foreign ones, Election Commission tells Supreme Court: The poll said that the machines were credible and completely tamper-proof.
- Supreme Court to hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on August 11: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had asked for urgent listing of the case, arguing that main petitioners have been waiting for seven years.
- Lost faith in CBI court, filed petition to move to HC, says Lalu Prasad Yadav’s lawyer: “An impartial trial will not be done,” the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief’s lawyer said.