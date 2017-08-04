The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday demanded a judicial investigation into the killings of its workers in Kerala, reported PTI. The RSS claimed that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadres were involved in the violence.

RSS Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said in New Delhi, “The Kerala government should fulfil its constitutional responsibilities and check this political violence.” He demanded a judicial inquiry by either a high court judge or the Supreme Court. “Our workers are targeted as more common and poor people are joining the RSS. This is not going well with the ruling CPI(M)”.

Hosabale claimed that “violence politics has seen new heights” ever since Pinarayi Vijayan became the chief minister. He also alleged that Vijayan was himself an accused in one such murder.

Hosabole also claimed that the people of Kerala support the promulgation of President’s Rule in the state, because they feel the violence is state-sponsored. The RSS leader claimed that the police could not investigate the crimes in a free and fair manner.

Hosabole said Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley would visit deceased RSS worker Rajesh Edavakode’s house. Rajesh was allegedly killed by CPI(M) cadre on July 29.

Sitaram Yechury blames RSS

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, however, alleged that the RSS was not responding to the initiatives taken by the Kerala government to curb the political violence, reported ANI. “Thirteen people have been murdered by the RSS,” alleged Yechury. “It is a part and parcel of their planned strategy to expand their social base through creating terror violence in the state”.