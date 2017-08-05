The big news: Venkaiah Naidu likely to win vice-presidential election today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The MEA said India and China will hold talks to iron out their differences, and a heat wave in Europe was named ‘Lucifer’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Vice-presidential elections today, Venkaiah Naidu expected to win comfortably: However, BJP MPs continued to make mistakes while casting their ballot at a ‘dummy vote’ workshop organised on Friday.
- India, China to find solution through diplomatic channels, says MEA spokesperson: Gopal Baglay further said that terror and talks would not go hand in hand.
- Weather warnings issued across the EU as heat wave pushes temperatures above 40°C: Nicknamed Lucifer, the wave is in its fourth day and expected to recede only after Wednesday.
- Centre did not place cattle trade rules before Parliament, says RTI reply: According to the Act under which the notification was framed, it should have been presented to the Houses for a total of 30 days.
- RSS demands judicial inquiry into Kerala political killings, backs President’s Rule: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, however, alleged that the RSS was not responding to the initiatives taken by the state government to curb the violence.
- Very soon, you will hear the good news, says TTV Dinakaran on AIADMK merger: On August 1, the O Panneerselvam faction had brushed away speculation of the two warring camps coming together.
- Rahul Gandhi’s car attacked in Gujarat’s Dhanera, Congress blames the BJP: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed it was an ‘organised attack’ by the BJP, and that Gandhi’s security staff were injured.
- Aadhaar will be mandatory from October 1 for the registration of deaths, says Home Ministry: Meanwhile, the Centre told Rajya Sabha that Aadhaar was not required for railway ticket bookings, and the Kerala High Court allowed a petitioner to file I-T Returns without quoting the Aadhaar number.
- Rajya Sabha adjourned as Opposition protests against Mughalsarai station being renamed: The Home Ministry had cleared a proposal by the Uttar Pradesh government seeking to name it after Deen Dayal Upadhyay instead.
- SEBI asks companies to publicly disclose default or delay in loan repayments: The stock market regulator said that there’s an information gap when it comes to the details of borrowings by firms from banks and financial institutions.