A look at the headlines right now:

Vice-presidential elections today, Venkaiah Naidu expected to win comfortably: However, BJP MPs continued to make mistakes while casting their ballot at a ‘dummy vote’ workshop organised on Friday. India, China to find solution through diplomatic channels, says MEA spokesperson: Gopal Baglay further said that terror and talks would not go hand in hand. Weather warnings issued across the EU as heat wave pushes temperatures above 40°C: Nicknamed Lucifer, the wave is in its fourth day and expected to recede only after Wednesday. Centre did not place cattle trade rules before Parliament, says RTI reply: According to the Act under which the notification was framed, it should have been presented to the Houses for a total of 30 days. RSS demands judicial inquiry into Kerala political killings, backs President’s Rule: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, however, alleged that the RSS was not responding to the initiatives taken by the state government to curb the violence. Very soon, you will hear the good news, says TTV Dinakaran on AIADMK merger: On August 1, the O Panneerselvam faction had brushed away speculation of the two warring camps coming together. Rahul Gandhi’s car attacked in Gujarat’s Dhanera, Congress blames the BJP: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed it was an ‘organised attack’ by the BJP, and that Gandhi’s security staff were injured. Aadhaar will be mandatory from October 1 for the registration of deaths, says Home Ministry: Meanwhile, the Centre told Rajya Sabha that Aadhaar was not required for railway ticket bookings, and the Kerala High Court allowed a petitioner to file I-T Returns without quoting the Aadhaar number. Rajya Sabha adjourned as Opposition protests against Mughalsarai station being renamed: The Home Ministry had cleared a proposal by the Uttar Pradesh government seeking to name it after Deen Dayal Upadhyay instead. SEBI asks companies to publicly disclose default or delay in loan repayments: The stock market regulator said that there’s an information gap when it comes to the details of borrowings by firms from banks and financial institutions.