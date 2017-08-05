Security forces killed three militants they believe were from the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Sopore, Kashmir on Friday. One member of the state police was injured in the encounter that began on Friday night. The encounter broke out while security personnel were conducting searches in Amargarh area of Sopore after they had received information about militants in the area.

Police spokesperson Manoj Pandita told IANS that they had retrieved arms from the militants and were trying to identify the men. “One police constable was injured during the encounter. He was shifted to hospital where doctors have described his condition as stable,” he said.

Internet services have been suspended in Baramullah after the deaths encounter, and schools and colleges have been closed in north Kashmir.

Earlier on Friday, forces had shot dead a Hizbul Mujahideen militant in Anantnag. The militant deaths come soon after LeT commander Abu Dujana was killed in an encounter on August 1.