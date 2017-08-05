A look at the headlines right now:

Voting for vice-presidential elections begins in Parliament: NDA candidate Venkaiah Naidu said he was confident that a majority of the parties would vote in his favour. Three militants killed, one policeman injured in Sopore, Kashmir: Internet services have been suspended in Baramullah after their deaths. Pakistan’s Parliament forms panel to investigate sexual harassment allegations against Imran Khan: PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ordered security protection for Ayesha Gulalai, who had made the accusations against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf chairman. BJP and RSS carried out attack on my car, claims Rahul Gandhi: He said a stone thrown at him had injured his personal security officer. Bengaluru starts taking down Hindi signs at metro stations: The chief minister had written to the Centre, saying they would only keep signs in Kannada and English. TDP files complaint after Jaganmohan Reddy says Chandrababu Naidu should be shot dead: The YSR Congress chief had accused the Andhra Pradesh chief minister of making false poll promises. India, China to find solution through diplomatic channels, says MEA spokesperson: Gopal Baglay further said that terror and talks would not go hand in hand. Weather warnings issued across the EU as heat wave pushes temperatures above 40°C: Nicknamed Lucifer, the wave is in its fourth day and expected to recede only after Wednesday. Centre did not place cattle trade rules before Parliament, says RTI reply: According to the Act under which the notification was framed, it should have been presented to the Houses for a total of 30 days. Despacito becomes YouTube’s most-watched video with over 3 billion views: The song has spent the last 12 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.