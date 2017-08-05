The big news: Venkaiah Naidu is confident of becoming vice president, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Three militants were killed in Sopore district in Kashmir, and Imran Khan will be investigated on sexual harassment allegations.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Voting for vice-presidential elections begins in Parliament: NDA candidate Venkaiah Naidu said he was confident that a majority of the parties would vote in his favour.
- Three militants killed, one policeman injured in Sopore, Kashmir: Internet services have been suspended in Baramullah after their deaths.
- Pakistan’s Parliament forms panel to investigate sexual harassment allegations against Imran Khan: PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ordered security protection for Ayesha Gulalai, who had made the accusations against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf chairman.
- BJP and RSS carried out attack on my car, claims Rahul Gandhi: He said a stone thrown at him had injured his personal security officer.
- Bengaluru starts taking down Hindi signs at metro stations: The chief minister had written to the Centre, saying they would only keep signs in Kannada and English.
- TDP files complaint after Jaganmohan Reddy says Chandrababu Naidu should be shot dead: The YSR Congress chief had accused the Andhra Pradesh chief minister of making false poll promises.
- India, China to find solution through diplomatic channels, says MEA spokesperson: Gopal Baglay further said that terror and talks would not go hand in hand.
- Weather warnings issued across the EU as heat wave pushes temperatures above 40°C: Nicknamed Lucifer, the wave is in its fourth day and expected to recede only after Wednesday.
- Centre did not place cattle trade rules before Parliament, says RTI reply: According to the Act under which the notification was framed, it should have been presented to the Houses for a total of 30 days.
- Despacito becomes YouTube’s most-watched video with over 3 billion views: The song has spent the last 12 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.