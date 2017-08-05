At least 10 people were killed as incessant rain battered Uttarakhand on Friday, the Hindustan Times reported. The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway 58 and the Gangotri highway were closed following landslides triggered by the heavy rainfall.

Major rivers in the state were flowing close to the danger mark, as the meteorological department predicted more heavy rain over the weekend. The Ganga was flowing above warning levels in Haridwar.

A student slipped into the Tehri lake and died, while two people on bikes drowned in the Mahakali river in Pithoragarh after debris hit them. The rain-fed Paniala Gadhera channel overflowed and entered nearby houses, washing some people away, ANI reported. Landslides took place in the Tota Ghati and Brahmpuuri villages.

The annual Badrinath and Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimages in the state were also disrupted as the routes were blocked following landslides, reported IANS on Saturday. A group of Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims were held up at Didihaat owing to the blockage.

Schools were shut down in Almorah after heavy rain was predicted in the next few days.

#Uttarakhand: Water level in Nayar River on the rise after heavy, incessant rainfall in Satpuli. pic.twitter.com/bP3vMWrorF — ANI (@ANI_news) August 5, 2017

#Uttarakhand: Gangotri highway near Laldhang and Chadethi blocked after landslide in the area. pic.twitter.com/Y8ASrv1xyS — ANI (@ANI_news) August 5, 2017