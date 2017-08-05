Gujarat BJP worker arrested for attack on Rahul Gandhi’s convoy in Dhanera
The Congress vice president told agitating party workers to divert their energy to help floods victims in the state.
The Gujarat Police on Saturday arrested a Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Dhanera in connection with the attack on Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s convoy on Friday, ANI reported. The accused was identified as BJP youth wing general secretary of the Palanpur unit, Jayesh Darji, reported the Hindustan Times.
Three others were also named in the First Information Report filed with the Banaskantha Police.
Throughout Saturday, several Congress members agitated in various parts of the country, including Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Delhi and Mumbai, to condemn the incident. Gandhi told party workers protesting in Gujarat that he respects their sentiments, but urged them to divert their energy to help the people affected by the floods in the state.
The Congress vice president’s car was pelted with stones in Dhanera where he was on a visit to meet flood victims. The rear glass of his car was damaged in the attack. On Saturday morning, he had claimed the attack was carried out by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. “A BJP worker threw a big stone in my direction, it hit my personal security officer,” he said. “It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and the RSS’ way of doing politics.”