The Chandigarh Police on Saturday arrested the son of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Haryana unit president Subhash Barala for allegedly stalking a woman, ANI reported. Vikas Barala, 23, and his friend Ashish Kumar were drunk when they followed the daughter of an IAS officer on Friday night.

The woman said the incident took place when she was heading to Panchkula from Chandigarh on Friday around 12.30 am. When she saw the two men following her in a white Safari car in Sector 26, she made a call to the police control room, The Indian Express reported. The police intercepted the car, and arrested the duo from Manimjara area, according to the Hindustan Times. Both accused were found to be drunk at the time of the incident.

The accused were trying to kidnap her, the woman’s sister alleged. Vikas Barala and Kumar are believed to be law students at a Kurukshetra college.

Subhash Barala was made the BJP president of the state in November 2014 after the party formed the government in Haryana.