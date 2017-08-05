Incessant rain and landslides affected normal life across Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Landslides near Dharampur blocked the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway for more than five hours, and caused a 20-km-long traffic jam, the Hindustan Times reported.

While the Chandigarh-Manali Highway was full of landslips, the Shimla-Kalka National Highway was also blocked near Jabli for more than 12 hours since 3 am on Saturday, according to PTI. Officials said hundreds of people were stranded on the highways, and work was on to clear the jam soon.

Many trucks carrying essentials like food and milk were stranded on the highways, inconveniencing tourists and residents in Shimla and Solan areas, reported the The Indian Express. “We have rushed police and other officials to regulate smooth movement of vehicles once the debris is removed to open the road,” Solan Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kanwar told The Indian Express.