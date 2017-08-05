Four Spanish nationals and the driver of a mini bus were killed as the vehicle collided with a truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Saturday, PTI reported. Six other passengers of the bus, also Spanish nationals, suffered injuries in the accident, with one of them being in critical condition.

The foreign nationals were visiting Anantapuramu district to see the development activities carried out by the Rural Development Trust, a philanthropic organisation. The travellers were headed to Puducherry from Anantapuramu when the accident took place at a bend on the Madanapalle-Punganuru road. “The driver of the container truck lost control while negotiating the curve and collided head-on with the mini bus,” District Superintendent of Police Rajasekhara Babu told PTI.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed the district collector to gather the details of the deceased from the Spanish Embassy in New Delhi.