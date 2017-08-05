As many as 69% of women who face sexually harassment at their workplace do not lodge a complaint, Satbir Bedi, member-secretary of the National Commission for Women, said on Saturday. She added that there needs to be more awareness on the laws that deal with sexual harassment of women, reported PTI.

Bedi was speaking at an event organised by the Telangana State Commission for Women, in collaboration with the National Commission for Women, on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. “There is a huge plethora of Acts and schemes to prevent women... from exploitation...The fault does not lie in the laws, it does not lie in the schemes,” she was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Bedi said that the choices people make with how they use or abuse the law is important.