Women and girls from Marora in Mewat region of Haryana have made rakhis for United States President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported on Saturday. They have made 1,001 rakhis with photographs of Trump and 501 with that of Modi.

The rakhis were shipped on Friday so that it reaches Trump by August 7 when Raksha Bandhan will be observed. They also plan to invite the leaders to their village while some of them want to meet Modi in Delhi and tie the rakhis.

“I have made 150 rakhis within three days for Trump bhaiyaa,” 15-year-old Rekha Rani told the agency, adding that she has sent him a letter requesting him to visit her village.

The village was symbolically renamed “Trump village” after the US president on June 23 to gain traction for Sulabh International Social Service Organisation’s campaign to end open defecation, and to boost bilateral ties.