NDA’s Venkaiah Naidu wins vice-presidential election: He thanked party supporters, and promised to uphold the Constitution. Gujarat BJP worker arrested for attack on Rahul Gandhi’s convoy in Dhanera: The Congress vice president told agitating party workers to divert their energy to help floods victims in the state. Dialogue, debate needed to resolve conflicts in 21st century, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister said was a ‘product of the ancient Indian tradition that firmly believes in dialogue’. Haryana BJP chief’s son arrested for stalking woman, drunk driving: The woman had made a call to the police control room after she saw that two men were following her in a car. United States officially tells UN it wants to pull out of Paris climate deal: However, the country will continue to participate in other climate change negotiations to protect its own interests, and to ensure its options remain open. Four Spanish nationals, driver killed as bus collides with truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor: Six others were injured in the accident, with one of them being in critical condition. Nearly 70% women who face sexual harassment at workplace choose to remain silent, says NCW: We need more awareness on the laws dealing with exploitation, said commission’s member-secretary Satbir Bedi. Pakistan’s Parliament forms panel to investigate sexual harassment allegations against Imran Khan: PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ordered security protection for Ayesha Gulalai, who had made the accusations against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf chairman. Hundreds stranded as landslides block highways in Himachal Pradesh: In Uttarakhand, at least 10 people were killed in the heavy rain. PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump will get rakhis from women in Haryana’s Marora: The village was symbolically renamed after Trump earlier this year as part of a campaign against open-defecation.