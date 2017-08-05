The big news: Venkaiah Naidu is India’s new vice president, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A BJP worker was arrested in Gujarat for the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s car, and PM Modi said dialogue was the only way to resolve conflicts.
A look at the headlines right now:
- NDA’s Venkaiah Naidu wins vice-presidential election: He thanked party supporters, and promised to uphold the Constitution.
- Gujarat BJP worker arrested for attack on Rahul Gandhi’s convoy in Dhanera: The Congress vice president told agitating party workers to divert their energy to help floods victims in the state.
- Dialogue, debate needed to resolve conflicts in 21st century, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister said was a ‘product of the ancient Indian tradition that firmly believes in dialogue’.
- Haryana BJP chief’s son arrested for stalking woman, drunk driving: The woman had made a call to the police control room after she saw that two men were following her in a car.
- United States officially tells UN it wants to pull out of Paris climate deal: However, the country will continue to participate in other climate change negotiations to protect its own interests, and to ensure its options remain open.
- Four Spanish nationals, driver killed as bus collides with truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor: Six others were injured in the accident, with one of them being in critical condition.
- Nearly 70% women who face sexual harassment at workplace choose to remain silent, says NCW: We need more awareness on the laws dealing with exploitation, said commission’s member-secretary Satbir Bedi.
- Pakistan’s Parliament forms panel to investigate sexual harassment allegations against Imran Khan: PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ordered security protection for Ayesha Gulalai, who had made the accusations against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf chairman.
- Hundreds stranded as landslides block highways in Himachal Pradesh: In Uttarakhand, at least 10 people were killed in the heavy rain.
- PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump will get rakhis from women in Haryana’s Marora: The village was symbolically renamed after Trump earlier this year as part of a campaign against open-defecation.