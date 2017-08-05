Economist Rajiv Kumar will be the new vice chairman of the Niti Aayog, ANI reported on Saturday. This comes four days after Arvind Panagariya resigned from the post.

An economist from Oxford University, Kumar has earlier served as the director and chief executive of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, reported The Hindu. He has also worked with the Asian Development Bank.

Kumar is likely to take charge after August 31, which is the last day in office for Panagariya.

Panagariya had resigned as the vice chairman of the Niti Aayog on August 1, and said he would return to academics in the United States.

Niti Aayog, or the National Institution for Transforming India, replaced the Planning Commission after the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014.