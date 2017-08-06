Congratulations poured in for Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday after he won the vice-presidential elections with more than two-third of the votes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate and said he was confident he will “serve the nation as a diligent and dedicated vice president, committed to the goal of nation building”.

My mind is filled with memories of working with @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu, in the Party & Government. Will cherish this aspect of our association — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2017

Congress President Sonia Gandhi extended her party’s support to the former Union minister, saying they will help to strengthen the Rajya Sabha, which Naidu will preside over as the vice president, NDTV reported. “The House of Elders is an important determinant of our democratic functioning to address appropriate checks and balances,” she said

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulated Naidu on his win, but said that they will “continue to believe” in the ideals of his opponent Gopal Krishna Gandhi.

In the tradition of our democracy, Gopal Krishna Gandhi Ji fought this election with dignity for certain ideals 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 5, 2017

Outgoing Vice President Hamid Ansari called Naidu after his comfortable win and wished him “the very best for his future role as the vice president of India and the chairman of the Rajya Sabha”. West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said he was confident Naidu will uphold the Indian Constitution and work for the country’s welfare.

The National Democratic Alliance’s nominee Naidu won the vice-presidential election with 516 votes, while Gopal Krishna Gandhi received 244. Of the 785 MPs who were eligible to vote, 771 of them cast their ballots, which means a 98.21% turnout. Eleven votes were declared invalid.