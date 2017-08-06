Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said the “false, scandalous and defamatory allegations” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders had made against him had “adversely impacted” his reputation. Jaitley made the statement during a hearing in the defamation case he filed against Kejriwal for accusing him of corruption during his tenure with the Delhi and District Cricket Association, PTI reported.

The Delhi court later rejected Kejriwal’s plea seeking adjournment of the defamation case on the grounds that he did not have proper representation. He said he had to engage a senior lawyer to replace Ram Jethmalani, who refused to represent him after a fallout.

Other AAP leaders, Ashutosh, Kumar Vishwas and Sanjay Singh also sought adjournment, saying their lawyers were unwell. Jaitley’s lawyers said the AAP leaders’ request to seek adjournment was frivolous and part of their “delaying tactic”.

Kejriwal and others had accused Jaitley of financial irregularities in the DDCA during his tenure as president of the association from 2000 to 2013.