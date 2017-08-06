The big news: Politicians congratulate Vice President-elect Venkaiah Naidu, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rajiv Kumar was named the next vice chairperson of the Niti Aayog, and the GST Council lowered the tax rates on textile jobs and tractor parts.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Best wishes pour in for Venkaiah Naidu after he wins vice-presidential election: He thanked party supporters and promised to uphold the Constitution.
- Rajiv Kumar named the next vice chairman of Niti Aayog: The economist is likely to take charge after Arvind Panagariya’s last day in office on August 31.
- GST Council lowers tax rates on textile jobs, tractor parts: It also approved the E-way Bill to make the registration of all goods worth over Rs 50,000 before their transport for sale ‘technology-driven’.
- Vijender Singh narrowly defeats Zulpikar to become double-title holder: The Indian boxer is unbeaten in his nascent professional career, with a win-to-loss record of nine-to-zero.
- Gujarat BJP worker arrested for attack on Rahul Gandhi’s convoy in Dhanera: The Congress vice president told agitating party workers to divert their energy to help floods victims in the state.
- Dialogue, debate needed to resolve conflicts in 21st century, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister said was a ‘product of the ancient Indian tradition that firmly believes in dialogue’.
- Haryana BJP chief’s son arrested for stalking woman, drunk driving: The woman had made a call to the police control room after she saw that two men were following her in a car.
- United States officially tells UN it wants to pull out of Paris climate deal: However, the country will continue to participate in other climate change negotiations to protect its own interests, and to ensure its options remain open.
- Nearly 70% women who face sexual harassment at workplace choose to remain silent, says NCW: We need more awareness on the laws dealing with exploitation, said commission’s member-secretary Satbir Bedi.
- Hundreds stranded as landslides block highways in Himachal Pradesh: In Uttarakhand, at least 10 people were killed in the heavy rain.