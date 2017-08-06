A look at the headlines right now:

Best wishes pour in for Venkaiah Naidu after he wins vice-presidential election: He thanked party supporters and promised to uphold the Constitution. Rajiv Kumar named the next vice chairman of Niti Aayog: The economist is likely to take charge after Arvind Panagariya’s last day in office on August 31. GST Council lowers tax rates on textile jobs, tractor parts: It also approved the E-way Bill to make the registration of all goods worth over Rs 50,000 before their transport for sale ‘technology-driven’. Vijender Singh narrowly defeats Zulpikar to become double-title holder: The Indian boxer is unbeaten in his nascent professional career, with a win-to-loss record of nine-to-zero. Gujarat BJP worker arrested for attack on Rahul Gandhi’s convoy in Dhanera: The Congress vice president told agitating party workers to divert their energy to help floods victims in the state. Dialogue, debate needed to resolve conflicts in 21st century, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister said was a ‘product of the ancient Indian tradition that firmly believes in dialogue’. Haryana BJP chief’s son arrested for stalking woman, drunk driving: The woman had made a call to the police control room after she saw that two men were following her in a car. United States officially tells UN it wants to pull out of Paris climate deal: However, the country will continue to participate in other climate change negotiations to protect its own interests, and to ensure its options remain open. Nearly 70% women who face sexual harassment at workplace choose to remain silent, says NCW: We need more awareness on the laws dealing with exploitation, said commission’s member-secretary Satbir Bedi.

Hundreds stranded as landslides block highways in Himachal Pradesh: In Uttarakhand, at least 10 people were killed in the heavy rain.