Syrian troops and allied forces on Saturday seized the last major town held by the Islamic State group in Homs province, a monitor said, according to AFP. However, the government has not officially confirmed the capture of al-Sukhna.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Bashar al-Assad’s Army had captured al-Sukhna from the terror outfit after heavy artillery firing and airstrikes by Russia. The Army had surrounded al-Sukhna from three sides, according to Syrian state news agency Sana.

The town is 50 km from the administrative frontier of Deir al-Zor province, which is nearly entirely under the control of the Islamic State group.

Government troops are advancing towards the militant group’s strongholds in East Syria, reported Al-Jazeera.