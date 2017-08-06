The Income Tax Department on Saturday concluded its raids at properties owned by Karnataka Energy Minister DK Shivakumar and his family and associates, a senior official said. Investigators are believed have recovered more than Rs 300 crore in undisclosed income and cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs 15 crore, unidentified officials in the department said, according to The Hindu.

The I-T Department, however, has not issued an official statement yet.

“Our search and seizure operations against the minister, his relatives and friends have almost ended, pending formalities, as collection and documentation of seized material takes time,” a senior official said, adding that the entire process of raiding 67 locations took around 80 hours and involved 300 officials, according to IANS.

The Investigation Wing of the department will decide when to go public with the details, the official said.

Shivakumar spoke to the media minutes after the raids at his Sadashivanagar house in Bengaluru concluded. “I will answer all questions with documents once I get copies of the panchanama of the searches and seizures made,” the minister said, according to The Hindu.