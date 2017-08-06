A mob of around 50 people on Saturday allegedly beat up members of a cow protection group in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district after they stopped a tempo suspecting that it was transporting cows for slaughter. The police have arrested the vehicle’s owner and driver under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, The Indian Express reported.

The gau rakshaks belong to a Pune-based group called the Akhil Bhartiya Krushi Gau Seva Sangh. One of them, identified as Shivshankar Rajendra Swami, said a team of 12 had come to Shrigonda taluka to lookout for vehicles illegally transporting cows to an animal market that is held in Kashti village every Saturday.

According to Police Inspector Bajirao Powar of Shrigonda area, the mob, including the tempo’s driver and owner and local butchers, attacked the gau rakshaks, Mid-Day reported.

Deputy Superintendent of Ahmednagar Police Sudarshan Munde said they had booked around 30 people for attempt to murder, dacoity and other sections of the Indian Penal Code based on Swami’s complaint. “Seven persons were injured in the incident,” he said.

Two cows and ten oxen were rescued, the complainant claimed.