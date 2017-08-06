Amazon.com has stopped selling toilet paper with United States President Trump’s old tweets printed on them after they were deemed disrespectful. The e-commerce giant pulled the product from its website hours after it first went on sale on Friday, the Daily Star reported.

“Donald Trump Classic Tweets Toilet Paper” had tweets from before Trump was elected president. The product, sold by Toilet Tweets and marked “Amazon fulfilled”, was available to US Amazon Prime customers for $11.99 (around Rs 760).

The toilet paper included some of Trump’s most controversial 140-character comments. “Do you think Putin will be going to the Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow – if so, will he become my new best friend?” read one of his tweets from June 19, 2013.

Another one from June 4, 2014, read, “Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?”