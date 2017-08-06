Air India passengers on Saturday were reportedly made to sit in an aircraft without air conditioning for more than three hours after the Boeing 777 hit a technical snag.

The Delhi-bound AI 809 with 282 passengers on board was scheduled to depart from Mumbai airport at 11.15 am, but took off at 2.34 pm after a nearly three-and-a-half hour delay. “During this period, all the passengers remained seated in the glitch-hit plane,” an unidentified official told PTI.

A passenger tweeted a photo from the flight and said the AC was not working for at least one and a half hours.

What the hell is happening #AirIndia flight AI 809 @airindiain In plane from last 1 1/2 hrs. AC not working, ppl angry pic.twitter.com/rkIZPAuHy9 — Ashwani Koul (@ashwanikoulamk) August 5, 2017

An Air India spokesperson said the airline had ordered an inquiry to find out what the glitch was.

On Friday, the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration had stopped an Air India aircraft from taking off as scheduled from Chicago after tag numbers from several seat belts were found missing.